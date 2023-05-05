India’s Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre Calls Anjali Mamgai ‘Sher Bachcha’ As She Gives A Nostalgic Performance On ‘Aplam Chaplam’

New Delhi: This weekend, the Best 13 will be paying tribute to Bollywood in the 'Best Ka Pehla Test' on 'India's Best Dancer 3'. While the contestants and choreographers will add a filmy twist through their dance acts, the judges too will step into the shoes of some of the most loved characters of Indian Cinema and enter as Terence ‘Pathaan’ Lewis, Geeta ‘Kathiawadi’ Kapur, and Sonali ‘Laila’ Bendre. Staying true to the theme of the episode, contestant Anjali Mamgai and choreographer Aryan will be charming the viewers with their rendition of the iconic yesteryear song 'Aplam Chaplam' from the 1955 film 'Azaad'.

Dressed like the classic romantic onscreen pair Nargis and Raj Kapoor, the duo will create quite the rose-tinted atmosphere with their honourary tribute to the golden age of Indian cinema. Complimenting the act, Judge Sonali Bendre will speak about her "Sher Bachcha" and said, "This was a very good act. Anjali, you have an old-world charm - you can be a black and white heroine. You have an old-world charm in your expressions and your dance is modern. This combination is very interesting! And Aryan I loved how you made this choreography so memorable for me."

While Judge Terence Lewis will compare the choreography to the original song's choreography and talk about their Bollywood twist, Judge Geeta Kapur will go on to share how the dance act brought about Anjali's quirky personality very well.

Making the performance extra special will be Anjali's mother, Bharti and her sisters Aditi and Ahana who will join her on stage. Anjali’s mother with a lot of pride will share that this is the first time she has seen her daughter perform live and perform for herself. Talking about the hardships that Anjali has faced all her life, her mother will narrate how they were thrown out of the house by her father when Anjali was 13. Since then, Anjali had taken the responsibility of being the bread winner of the house, not letting her mother take up any job. Anjali's mother would then bless her by feeding her homemade besan ke laddo and her sister, Aditi, would give her a sweet card, encouraging her.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs at 8 pm on weekends on Sony Entertainment Television where the fans can tune in to watch these classic performances.