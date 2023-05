India's Best Dancer 3: Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis Set The Stage On Fire With Their Sizzling Dance On 'Meri Jaan'

New Delhi: Long-time friends Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, who are currently judges on the homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3 would be setting the stage on fire this upcoming weekend. For the 'Best Ka Pehla Test', the judges would be presenting themselves in avatars from Bollywood, with Terence Lewis channelling 'Pathaan' and Geeta Kapur becoming 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

But this will not be the only thing that would excite the viewers. Presenting a unique "mahasangam" between two iconic cinematic figures, Pathaan and Gangubai would be setting the stage ablaze with their performance on the melodious song 'Meri Jaan' from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial- 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

See the pictures of their dance here

Invited by host Jay Bhanushali on stage, Geeta 'Kathiawad' Kapur, wearing a red-bordered white saree with the signature red bindi and Terence 'Pathan' Lewis, with his rugged handsome hunk look would be coming together on stage, leaving the audience breathless. The romantic song would create quite the steamy atmosphere, leaving judge Sonali 'Laila' Bendre, speechless. ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs at 8 pm on weekends on Sony Entertainment Television where the fans can tune in romantic duo perform on stage for the 'Best Ka Pehla Test'.