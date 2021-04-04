Indian Idol 12: Rekha leaves Jay Bhanusali, Neha Kakkar in splits with her reply to question about falling for a married man

New Delhi: Saturday's episode of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' saw Bollywood evergreen actress Rekha gracing the stage and wooing the audience with her charm and persona. The episode was a tribute to her and the contestants sang songs from her films dedicated to her and her journey in the film industry. This weekend, the show was hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

Rekha, who has been in the buzz for her appearance on Indian Idol 12, left everyone present on the show in splits with her reply to host Jay Bhanusali's question. Bhanusali asks the judges, "Jay Bhanushali asking the judges, "Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling hard for a man, that too for a married man?)."

Responding to him, Rekha says, "Muhse puchiye na (Ask me)." Taken aback by her response, Bhanusali goes 'huh' following which Rekha quips, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)."

Her quick reply to Bhanusali's question on extra-marital affairs left the audience and show judges - Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani amazed. Infact, both Neha and Vishal couldn't control themselves either and applauded her response.

Jay, who too was in disbelief with Rekha's response, said, "Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer (Wow. That was a sixer)" as Rekha smiled.

Meanwhile, Rekha also gifted a saree to newlywed Neha Kakkar on the show. The veteran actress mentioned how happy she was to hear about Neha Kakkar's wedding and decided to get her a special gift as 'shaadi ka shagun'. Rekha not only gifted the saree to Neha but also draped the nine-yard outfit on her. Neha was left totally speechless with the gesture and expressed her gratitude to the 'Silsila' actress.