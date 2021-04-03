हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Idol

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for coronavirus

A number of celebrities from the Hindi film industry have tested positive in recent weeks and the latest to join the list is Aditya Narayan, who is currently seen as the host in singing reality show Indian Idol 12. "This too shall pass," the singer wrote in a message, currently in quarantine. 

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for coronavirus
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Singer Aditya Narayan, who is currently seen as host on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol', along with his wife Shweta Agarwal, has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor-singer shared the update with his fans on social media. 

In his latest Instagram entry, Aditya Narayan wrote that he and his wife are in quarantine currently and urged his fans to follow protocol and stay safe. "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife Shweta Agarwal and I have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol and do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass," the actor-singer wrote along with a photo of him with his wife Shweta Agarwal. 

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar reacted to the post and commented, "Get well soon," with a folded hand emoji. On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman, actor and son of popular celebrity Shekhar Suman showed his hilarious side and commented, "Bihari hain tu chill kar." 

Aditya Narayan

For the unversed, Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020. The duo tied the knot at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

 

 

The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance. Later, they flew to Kashmir and pictures from their honeymoon were all over the internet.

Take a look at their honeymoon pictures below:

Aditya is the son of popular playback singer Uday Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He is known for hosting reality shows like 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge', 'Rising Star' among others. Shweta, on the other hand, has worked in films like 'Tandoori Love'. Gamyam'. 

