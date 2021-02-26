हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
indian pro music league

Indian Pro Music League: Salman Khan’s star-studded selfie with Rajkummar Rao, Suresh Raina, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and others break the internet!

Salman Khan took to Instagram and captioned the post as, “Yahan toh ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! Chal MEGA SELFIE lele re. Watch the opening ceremony of the #IndianProMusicLeague, Tonight, 8 PM on @ZeeTV.” The epic selfie included Rajkummar Rao, Govinda, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol and cricketer Suresh Raina among others. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Bollywood star Salman Khan shared a star-studded selfie on Friday (February 26) with Rajkummar Rao, Govinda, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol and cricketer Suresh Raina among others, from the sets of Zee TV's 'Indian Pro Music League'. 

The selfie since broke the internet and has already garnered more than 1.3 million likes on Instagram.  Salman took to Instagram and captioned the post as, “Yahan toh ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! Chal MEGA SELFIE lele re. Watch the opening ceremony of the #IndianProMusicLeague, Tonight, 8 PM on @ZeeTV.” 

Take a look at the mega selfie: 

The picture also included Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Karan Wahi and Javed Ali. 

The show 'Indian Pro Music League' will be hosted by Karan Wahi and Waluscha D'Souza, while Salman Khan is its brand ambassador. 

There are six teams in the show -Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers, Gujarat Rockers, UP Dabbangs, and Delhi Dhurrandhars- which will compete against each other. Talking about the show’s concept, each team is backed by Bollywood and sports celebrities and features famous playback singers as their captains. Singers Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao have been roped in as captains of these teams. 

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's TV show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ recently came to an end with TV actress Rubina Dilaik grabbing the trophy. The actor will next be seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ which will hit the theatres on Eid, 2021. 

