trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638843
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
INDIA'S BEST DANCER 3

India's Best Dancer 3: Bharti Singh Becomes Tina From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' As Aniket Turns Shah Rukh Khan

India's Best Dancer 3: Singer Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan along with a dance group from Norway will grace the episode.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India's Best Dancer 3: Bharti Singh Becomes Tina From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' As Aniket Turns Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: This weekend, India's Best Dancer 3 is all set to captivate its audience with an exhilarating episode. Contestants will be challenged to step out of their comfort zone in the thrilling Adla Badli special episode, aiming to prove their mettle in the dance arena.

Adding to the excitement, the evening will be graced by the presence of the hilarious duo, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya who will be cracking everybody up with their hilarious punchlines. The duo would be entertaining everyone with their brilliant funny antics, one of which would even transform Bharti into Bollywood cinema's iconic character Tina from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. 


cre Trending Stories

Getting into the skin of Rahul would be Aniket Chauhan in a small gag called 'Sab Kuch Hota Hai'. With Bharti as Tina, Hansvi would take on the role of Anjali and the fun chaos would begin. With Tina continuously roasting Rahul, this skit would have the viewers ROFL-ing! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The evening would be made spectacular by the presence of singer Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan along with the enigmatic dance group from Norway, Quickstyle! 

Tune in to watch this hilarious skit this weekend, on India's Best Dancer 3, at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest