Dipika Kakar

Inside Dipika Kakar's birthday party with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and family

Dipika Kakar, who turned 33 on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday with a small party at home with Shoaib Ibrahim and their family.

Inside Dipika Kakar&#039;s birthday party with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and family
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shoaib2087

New Delhi:"Television star Dipika Kakar, who turned 33 on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday with a small party at home with actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim and their family. Glimpses from the family-only celebrations have been posted by the couple on social media and it appears they had a blast.

Dipika appears to have cut multiple cakes. In one of the posts, she can be seen see cutting a chocolate cake in a room decorated with flowers and balloons and Shoaib and others sing for her. 

"This completes my birthday!! kahin bhi chale jaayein jabtak ghar pe iss tarah se choti si celebration na ho, every occasion remains incomplete!!! love being home because my home is love," she wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love you  @saba_ka_jahaan

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Allah apko humesha humesha humeshaaa aise hi khush rakhe.. love you bhabhi..  happy birthday  @ms.dipika

A post shared by Saba Ibrahim (@saba_ka_jahaan) on

Shoaib shared a set of pictures from the midnight celebrations and wished Dipika by writing, "I am lucky enough to fallen in love with my best friend... so as you turn a year older, I just want to say how happy I am that you are mine!! You complete my world. Love you.. Happy birthday, bachcha."

Dipika is one of the top-rated stars of the television industry. She and Shoaib fell in love on the sets of 'Sasural Simar Ka', in which they were paired opposite each other. After 'Sasural Simar Ka', Dipika debuted in films with JP Dutta's 'Paltan' and was later seen in 'Bigg Boss 12', which she won. 

As of now, Dipika stars in 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum'.

