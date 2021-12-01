Inside Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's vibrant wedding - Pics, Videos

New Delhi: Popular television actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married on November 30 and fans can't be happier. The internet is flooded with several pictures and videos of the couple enjoying their wedding ceremony.

Check out a few inside photos and videos from Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's intimate wedding:

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars got hitched in Indore on Tuesday morning in the presence of their family and close friends.

Neil was seen in a traditional sherwani and dhoti as a dashing groom while Aishwarya looked stunning in a bright red lehenga and jewellery.

Ahead of their marriage, they shot for a mushy pre-wedding video.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. They dated for a while before taking the plunge. The actor plays ACP Virat Chavan and Aishwarya played Pakhi in the show.

Congratulations to the duo!