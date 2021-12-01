हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neil Bhatt

Inside Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's vibrant wedding - Pics, Videos

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars got hitched in Indore on Tuesday morning in the presence of their family and close friends. 

Inside Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma&#039;s vibrant wedding - Pics, Videos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married on November 30 and fans can't be happier. The internet is flooded with several pictures and videos of the couple enjoying their wedding ceremony. 

Check out a few inside photos and videos from Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's intimate wedding: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@aishneilxworld)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@aishneilxworld)

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars got hitched in Indore on Tuesday morning in the presence of their family and close friends. 

Neil was seen in a traditional sherwani and dhoti as a dashing groom while Aishwarya looked stunning in a bright red lehenga and jewellery. 

Ahead of their marriage, they shot for a mushy pre-wedding video. 

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. They dated for a while before taking the plunge. The actor plays ACP Virat Chavan and Aishwarya played Pakhi in the show. 

Congratulations to the duo!

 

 

 

Neil BhattAishwarya SharmaGhum Hai Kisikey Pyaar MeiinNeil Bhatt weddingNeil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma wedding
