Inside Nia Sharma's fancy birthday celebrations filled with cake, balloons! - Pics

New Delhi: Naagin actress Nia Sharma turned a year older on Friday (September 17) as she celebrated her birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared pictures from her grand birthday celebrations with her friends.

In the pictures, Nia was seen wearing a purple-blue maxi dress with a light make-up look. Her house was decorated with colourful balloons and her friends had even arranged silver balloons that spelt her name. She was seen holding a delicious chocolate cake with eye-catching decorations on it.

Check out her birthday celebration pics:

Recently, Nia featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz.

She is best known for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Sharma had also participated in the adventure reality TV show - Khatron Ke Khiladi.