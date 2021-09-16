हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma sizzles in red hot, backless dress as she slow dances with Tony Kakkar! - Watch

The Naagin actress Nia Sharma had taken to Instagram to share the adorable video with her fans.

Nia Sharma sizzles in red hot, backless dress as she slow dances with Tony Kakkar! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Nia Sharma

New Delhi: Television actress Nia Sharma recently danced with singer Tony Kakkar to their 2017 song 'Wadaa' bringing alive old memories. The Naagin actress had taken to Instagram to share the adorable video with her fans.

In the video, singer Tony Kakkar can be seen singing the song for a live audience with Nia by his side. Overwhelmed with excitement, Nia takes his hand and begins slow dancing with him on the song. The actress is seen wearing a stunning backless dress with beige boots and looks uber cool in her outfit.

Tony is seen twirling her around and then swaying with her around his arms. The two looked super cute together.

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

Earlier, Nia Sharma had shared pictures of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home. She seemed super elated to welcome Lord Ganesha to her home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

Before that, Nia had entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a guest and captured the attention of all the housemates especially Pratik Sehajpal. She was the Boss Lady of the house for a day. In addition to this, Bigg Boss had directed all housemates to heed to any demands made by Nia in the house

Recently, she has also featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia SharmaTony KakkarWadaa songNia Sharma dancing
Next
Story

TV couple Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai get son's name tattooed on their neck! - Watch

Must Watch

PT46M28S

Taal Thok Ke: Who will be affected by the investigation of Sonu Sood?