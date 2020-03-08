International Women's Day 2020: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla's powerful message comes with a pic with his mother and sister

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla wished all the lovely ladies out there on International Women's Day with a powerful message on equality. Along with the post, Sidharth shared a wonderful photo of himself with his mother and sister and it features them planting a kiss on his cheeks. The photo was taken backstage after Sidharth won the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy.

"I have always believed in the concept of equality between men and women. And there’s nothing a woman can't do which a man can in this day and age. In fact, more endurance and yes their multitasking abilities are truly phenomenal. Wishing two of the most special women - my mother and my sister a very Happy Women's Day (Neeti's missing in this picture) and to all of you women out there, truly become equals as you are, if you believe it," read Sidharth's message on Women's Day.

Sidharth, who has a successful TV career, was declared the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' in February. He took home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, along with the trophy. He was the most talked-about contestant of the house.

As of now, Sidharth is busy with events and public appearances.