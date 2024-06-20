International Yoga Day 2024: Sumona Chakravarti, Deepika Singh And Other TV Stars Share Benefits Of Yoga

International Yoga Day will be celebrated across the globe on June 21. As the day is just around the corner, your favourite actors have taken time to make you aware of the benefits of Yoga in day-to-day life. These celebs share how yoga has benefited them both physically and mentally.

Let's look at the call for awareness being spread by your popular TV actors ahead of the yoga day.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, a contestant in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ says, “Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years now. It's not just a practice but a way of life that has grounded me, strengthened me, and brought immense peace amidst life's challenges. On this Yoga Day, I encourage everyone to explore its power and discover the profound joy it can bring.”

Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh, who essays the role of Mangal in ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ says, “Yoga has become a big part of my daily life, and after long shooting hours, yoga helps me unwind and recharge. Practicing yoga not only keeps me physically fit but also brings a sense of balance to my mind and body. On this International Yoga Day, I want to encourage everyone to embrace yoga and experience its benefits. Start small, with simple poses and deep breaths, and you'll soon feel the positive impact it can have on you. Let's celebrate this ancient practice and make it a part of our daily routine.”

Ram Yashvardhan

Ram Yashvardhan, who essays the role of Lord Shiv in ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ says, “Lord Shiva is revered as Adiyogi - the embodiment of yoga itself. He is the divine lord who governs the union of body, mind, and consciousness. According to our ancient scriptures, it was Lord Shiva who first shared the knowledge of yoga and meditation with his beloved wife, Goddess Parvati. For me, it is a great honour to portray such a sacred figure in the show 'Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav'. Through this role, I have the privilege of bringing Lord Shiva's teachings and wisdom to life for the audience. I aim to depict Lord Shiva's lessons – the importance of self-discipline, and the power of meditation.”