Is Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed linked to Javed Akhtar? Shabana Azmi clarifies

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT’s eliminated contestant Urfi Javed recently grabbed eyeballs for her airport look, but the trend changed soon after. Urfi wore a cropped denim jacket with her bra visible. She was later trolled and abused online. The harassment didn’t stop there.

Even lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was dragged into this. He was trolled and for what? Because some Twitter users thought that Javed Akhtar is the grandfather of Urvi Javed! Don’t tell her what’s in a name!

However, that claim is completely false. Talking to the Quint, Urfi revealed, “It's really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name."

Javed Akhtar’s wife, actress Shabana Azmi also took to Twitter to clarify the claim. “Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way,” tweeted Shabana.

Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way https://t.co/JjY2GsRVh7 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 7, 2021

Who is Urfi Javed?

Urfi Javed is a 24-year-old television actress known for essaying Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga and Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. She hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Who are Javed Akhtar's real granddaughters?

Actor Farhan Akhtar’s daughters--Shakya and Akira--are Javed Akhtar’s granddaughters. Shabana Azmi had shared Javed Akhtar’s picture with his granddaughters on Instagram in 2020.

“#Javed Akhtar. Happiest when he is with his granddaughters #Shakya Akhtar and #Akira Akhtar,” wrote the actress.