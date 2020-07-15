'Ishqbaaz' actress Shrenu Parikh tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital in Vadodara

New Delhi: TV actress Shrenu Parikh, who has starred in shows such as 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir' and 'Ishqbaaaz', on Wednesday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, Shrenu said that she was found positive a few days ago and is currently admitted to a hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat.

"Hey everyone, have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me… was found COVID positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital," read an excerpt from her statement.

Shrenu further asked fans to pray for her and her family and thanked the coronavirus warriors for their support.

"Keep me and my family in your prayers! And I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too…" the actress added.

In her caption for the post, she said, "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very careful and save yourselves!"

Read what Shrenu Parikh wrote:

Shrenu is a well-known name in the TV industry. Apart from the aforementioned 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir' and 'Ishqbaaaz', she has starred in shows such as 'Dil Boley Oberoi' and 'Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna'.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, several coronavirus-related cases were detected from the entertainment industry. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were found to be COVID-19 positive. Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have also contracted the infection.

On the other hand, TV star Parth Samthaan, too, said he was tested positive for coronavirus.