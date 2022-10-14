JDJ 10: Karan Johar goes 'numb' at Nishant Bhat's performance on LGBTQIA+ struggles, says 'I have seen the same...'

New Delhi: 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' is the most glamorous reality show ever. The show is back after a break of 5 years and fans are loving it. This weekend, Nishant Bhat, one of the contestants of this season will give such a performance that Karan Johar will get 'numb.'

Nishant Bhat, who is now a popular television celebrity, entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a wild card contestant. This week's performance on the song 'Meri Adhoori Kahani' depicted the LGTBQIA+ community's struggles and it moved the judges, especially Karan Johar.

Colors shared the promo on Instagram with judges' reactions and it has taken over the internet.

In the video, Nishant can be seen performing and a voice-over can be heard in the background which said, 'Why are you wearing women’s clothes even though you’re a boy?' in the middle of the performance.

The heart-melting dance performance was lauded by the judges. KJo got emotional and revealed that the performance moved him so much that he felt 'numb' at the end of it.

The director-producer said in Hindi, 'Main khud inn galiyon se guzar chuka hoon (I've walked these very same streets and I understand how difficult it is.)'

Madhuri Dixit Nene mentioned that society is still not as welcoming to the LGBTQIA+ community as one would have liked.

Earlier, Dutee Chand was also lauded for her debut performance. Dutee, who is India's first athlete to publicly come out as a lesbian, said on the show that 'love sees no gender, caste, and color.'