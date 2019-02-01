हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Mayer

John Mayer's song to be adapted into TV show

Grammy winner John Mayer's hit song "Heart of life" will be turned into a short TV drama.

John Mayer&#039;s song to be adapted into TV show

Los Angeles: Grammy winner John Mayer's hit song "Heart of life" will be turned into a short TV drama.

ABC has ordered a one-hour drama pilot based on the song, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The song was among the tracks on Mayer's third studio album "Continuum". The song was never released as a single and there is no official music video. 

"Heart of life" follows two sets of adult siblings from wildly different worlds who discover they are related and must reassess everything they thought they knew about their shared father. 

As they explore the mystery of their separate childhoods, they'll experience the difficulty in overcoming the sins of the past, and learn the joys of reuniting with long lost family.

Mayer will also serve as executive producer along with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan and Paul Weitz. 

Tags:
John MayerHeart of LifeMelvin MarJake Kasdan
Next
Story

Zee Studios launches digital content studio Zee Studios Originals

Must Watch

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition slams Budget 2019, calls it a "Vote Budget"