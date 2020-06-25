John Travolta and Robin Williams return in fun family drama 'Old Dogs' only on &PrivéHD

Never before seen on screen, the coming of two exemplary actors of yesteryears, 'Old Dogs' brings together two of the very best. With numerous accolades to their name, John Travolta best known for his character Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Robin Williams most popularly recognised as the lovable nanny in Mrs Doubtfire have a special knack to impress audiences.

Tune in to watch as they take on their greatest challenge yet, in this comical flip of events airing as part of the highlight property that brings together a tale for every mood - Privé Mix this Friday, 26 June 2020 on &PrivéHD.

This touching film of a father, who would move heaven and earth to be there for his kids rather than see them wallow in sadness or pain, makes for an ideal fun family watch. Old Dogs is about two friends, Dan Rayburn (Robin Williams) and Charlie Reed (John Travolta), who are partners of a marketing firm.

As fate would have it, Dan's past comes to bite him in the back with the news that he has unknowingly fathered twins that are now his to care for. Nervous, inexperienced and without a clue of raising children of his own, Dan's world comes spiralling down. Robin Williams puts himself in the position of a mentor and teacher making this movie an absolute delight to watch.

Through thick and thin and with several fun gags to keep you amused, this movie truly brings out the goofiness in a parent though their efforts of being the supportive parent figure which can often backfire. Supported by a terrific star cast played by Kelly Preston, Matt Dillon, Justin Long, Seth Green, Rita Wilson, Dax Shepard, Lori Loughlin, and Bernie Mac, Old Dogs will be airing this Friday, 26 June 2020 on &PrivéHD.

If you thought being a dad is easy; you're wrong. Watch these Super-Dads in action in 'Old Dogs' this Friday, June 26, 2020, at 9 PM.