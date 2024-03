Join The Maha Shivratri And Women’s Day Celebration With 'Dance Deewane' This Weekend

New Delhi: Prepare to be spellbound this weekend as COLORS' 'Dance Deewane' amps up its entertainment extravaganza, celebrating Maha Shivratri and Women's Day! With the esteemed duo of judges, the evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene, and the dashing Suniel Shetty, alongside the vivacious host Bharti Singh, the stage is set for an unforgettable fusion of tradition and talent.

As the evening unfolds, Suniel Shetty enthralls the audience with captivating tales of Lord Shiva, setting the tone for a slew of electrifying performances. Each contestant pays homage to Mahadev and transports viewers into the mystical realm of the greatest deity. Sharing heartfelt wishes made at the feet of Lord Shiva, the contestants offer glimpses into their spiritual journeys, while Kashvi and her Kathak partner Taranjot bring alive the essence of Lord Shiva's tales, culminating in a soulful recital of the Mahamrityunjaya mantra. Stunned after watching Nitin and Gaurav’s majestic performance, Suniel Shetty and host Bharti share their transcendental experience of attending the bhasma aarti. Not to mention, Devansh and Harsha's breathtaking rendition of Kailash Parvat and Ravan leaves everyone speechless.

Suniel Shetty, along with Yuvraj and Yuvansh, presents the women contestants, Bharti Singh, and the queen of dance Madhuri Dixit Nene, with roses, laying the groundwork for the celebration of Women’s Day. Contestants Anjali and Sharvari embody the divine feminine energies of Parvati and Kaali Maa, while Shashi, Bina, and Manjula embody the grace of Sarasvati Maa, the ferocity of Kaali Maa, and the strength of Durga Maa. Emotions run high as the Patro brothers deliver a heartfelt tribute to their mother, leaving everyone teary-eyed, while the unexpected return of the expression queen, Depanita after recovering from a sickness adds an element of surprise. The course of surprises continues as Devansh reunites with his father after two months and Bina and Manjula’s daughters pay them a visit on the floor. In a heartfelt moment, Bharti treats her brother Siddharth to homemade food.

Stay tuned to ‘Dance Deewane’ Co-Powered by Sprite & Cadbury Dairy Milk, Trusted Partner Garnier Color Naturals, Special Partner Rajdhani Besan, and Berger Anti-Dust airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS.