close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin starts shooting for web show 'Bhram'

National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin started shooting for the upcoming web series, 'Bhram' on Wednesday in Shimla. She essays a romantic novelist on the show.

Kalki Koechlin starts shooting for web show &#039;Bhram&#039;

Mumbai: National award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin started shooting for the upcoming web series, 'Bhram' on Wednesday in Shimla. She essays a romantic novelist on the show.

"My character Alisha is a popular romance writer. She has memory loss and hallucinations after an accident, and is convinced her mental state is a way to find out the missing piece of puzzle (related to the incident). She continues to believe her story even though everyone else has stopped believing her," Kalki said.

‘Bhram' is an eight-episode web series which will stream on ZEE5, tentatively in September.

"The show is written and structures in a way that it keeps you guessing till the very end. The story had me hooked as I listened to it," Kalki added.

Kalki's stint in the digital space include 'Smoke' and 'Made In Heaven'. She will also be seen in the Netflix show 'Sacred Games 2', dropping on August 15.

Sharing her view on working in web shows, Kalki said: "Web shows are longer in content (than films), allow more subtle and detailed character development. They also allow more variety."

Tags:
Kalki KoechlinBhramzee 5 shows
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13: This Bollywood actor to be the first contestant on Salman Khan's show?

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Zee Breaking: BJP expels Pranav Singh Champion for 6 years