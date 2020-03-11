हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kamya panjabi

Kamya Panjabi and husband Shalabh Dang seal it with a kiss on one month anniversary

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang married in a grand ceremony on February 10.

Kamya Panjabi and husband Shalabh Dang seal it with a kiss on one month anniversary
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@panjabikamya

New Delhi: TV actress Kamya Panjabi and her businessman husband Shalabh Dang celebrated their one month wedding anniversary in the most adorable way possible. The celebrations began with a midnight surprise by Shalabh for Kamya. He got a chocolate pastry for his wife and decorated it with a candle and some chocolates. Sharing a picture from the celebration, Kamya wrote, "30 days of Mrs and Mr Dang. Midnight surprise by patidev."

She also posted a picture of them kissing each other during their wedding festivities and captioned it as, "How I got so lucky I would never know. Happy one month of Mr and Mrs Dang to us. Shalabh Dang, I love you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How i got so lucky I would never know  Happy one month of Mr n Mrs Dang to us @shalabhdang I love you 

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

The day called for a double celebration as their one-month wedding anniversary coincided with Holi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Holi from us to you  @shalabhdang @sonia_punjabi

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang married in a grand ceremony on February 10. The wedding was a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Later, the newly-weds hosted a grand reception for the TV stars and friends in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities included mehendi and haldi ceremonies. They also hosted a mata ki chowki at home.

Here are snippets from Kamya and Shalabh's wedding ceremonies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#shubhmangalkasha #haldi @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang Earings: @jewelsiya_official

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And the celebration of #shubhmangalkasha begins  Jai Mata Di  #matakichowki @shalabhdang

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on

On the work front, Kamya currently stars in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has previously worked in shows like 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhan' and 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?'. She is also known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 7'.

