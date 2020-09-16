हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kamya panjabi

Kamya Panjabi supports Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament, lashes out at troll who took Aaradhya's name

"Sick! That's what you are! That's how you all are!" Kamya Panjabi tweeted.

Kamya Panjabi supports Jaya Bachchan&#039;s speech in Parliament, lashes out at troll who took Aaradhya&#039;s name
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@panjabikamya

New Delhi: TV star Kamya Panjabi has lashed out a troll in a strongly-worded tweet after he targeted Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan in his post. It happened after Kamya supported actress-politician Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament slamming those who are tarnishing the film industry's image.

The troll tweeted to Kamya saying, "Everyone's time will come... don't worry Aaradhya is getting younger." To which, Kamya, without mincing words, wrote, "Sick! That's what you are! That's how you all are! Aapki side lekar kaho toh bahot achhe aur agar sach kaho toh kisike bache ko bhi bich meh laane se pehle nahi sochte ho! I have been through this all my life! Trolling me and my daughter has become a trend now for people like you!"

On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan, who is Samajwadi Party MP, without taking any name, stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it." It was indirect jibe at actor-BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who earlier raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry. 

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government", Jaya Bachchan said.

Tags:
kamya panjabiJaya BachchanAaradhya Bachchanjaya bachchan parliament speech
Next
Story

YouTuber Carry Minati responds to rumours of him participating in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14', Bhuvan Bam's reply takes the cake!
  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M51S

Taal Thok Ke: Why ‘Meri Thali’ Vs ‘Teri Thali’ in Bollywood?