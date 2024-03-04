New Delhi: The 14th season of Sony Entertainment Television's prestigious singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol’, has been an exceptional one! From the auditions to ‘The Grand Finale’, the Top 6 Finalists – ‘Kolkata ki Awaaz’ Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury, ‘Kolkata Ki Shaan’ Ananya Pal, ‘Faridabad ki Dhadkan’ Adya Mishra, ‘Kanpur ka Tarana’ Vaibhav Gupta, ‘Jaipur ka Sur Samrat’ Piyush Panwar and ‘Bengaluru ki Muskaan’ Anjana Padmanabhan, have left no stone unturned to mesmerize audiences with their talent.

Under the mentorship of Judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani, the deserving finalists have successfully honed their skills and rightfully found their spot in the ‘The Grand Finale’, which aired on 3rd March 2024. But it was Vaibhav Gupta, from Kanpur, who won the nation's heart with his phenomenal singing talent and lifted the coveted trophy of Indian Idol Season 14. Vaibhav impressed the judges from the word go with his power-packed performance during the audition and garnered praise from notable celebrity guests who graced the show as well.

Vaibhav Gupta was awarded with a cheque of INR 25 Lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television and commemorating his arduous journey, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., who is the Co-Presenting Sponsor on the show also presented the brand new ‘Hot and Techy Brezza’ to the winner. Contestants Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively and were bestowed with a trophy and a cheque of INR 5 Lakhs each. Ananya Pal was declared as the 3rd runners-up and was bestowed a cheque of INR 3 Lakhs.

Indian Idol has always been a platform that has successfully given India some of its best playback singers, and this season saw many contestants, including Vaibhav, being offered playback singing opportunities. After an intense season filled with multiple auditions, gala rounds, and entertaining performances – ‘The Grand Finale’ was a stellar event that saw Vaibhav Gupta emerge victorious as the next Indian Idol. With a bright future ahead, Vaibhav Gupta is sure to make a mark in the music industry.