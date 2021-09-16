Kapil Sharma mocks Saif Ali Khan for his 'jaundice' sunglasses, leaves actor in spilts

NEW DELHI: Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen making an appearance along with his 'Bhoot Police' co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his upcoming film. The actor was left in splits when show host and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma questioned him about his 'jaundice'-styled sunglasses during his appearance on the show.

Saif looked absolutely dapper in white kurta and blue denim on the show. He jazzed his look up with a pair of yellow sunglasses. The eyewear caught Kapil's attention. "Ye jaundice waale chashme kaha se milte hai, sir (Where do you get these jaundice glasses, sir)?" Kapil asked Saif.

The actor broke into a fit of laughter with Archana Puran Singh, Yami and Jacqueline joining him. In the same video, Kapil then mocks Yami for wanting to take her entire family to her honeymoon. He informed her that he read Yami and Aditya insisted on their family joined them for their honeymoon. Joking about it, Kapil said in Hindi, "Didn't anyone tell you that you don't take your family there, you go there to start a family?"

To this, the 'Uri' actress responded, "We placed the condition that everyone would go together." Saif couldn't help but bring out his inner Vinod, from Hum Saath Saath Hai. "Really? Okay," he poked fun at his character.

Last week, Kapil had welcomed Kangana Ranaut and also Govinda and his wife Sunita. The episode with Govinda and Sunita made quite a few headlines due to their tiff with their nephew-actor Krushna Abhishek. Krushna announced his decision to bow out of the episode as he didn't want to face his estranged uncle and aunt.