Kapil Sharma realized he suffered from depression after media reports, says ‘Paper walon ka bhala ho’

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma opens up about suffering from depression in 2017-18. The host of the hit comedy show - The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals that it was through media reports that he got to know that he was suffering from depression. Kapil also credits his wife Ginni Chatrath for being her rock during the difficult phase in his life.

Kapil spoke about his battle with depression at Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest. The comedian said he did not understand mental illnesses and nor did his mother as she is from a small village but his Ginni understood what he was going through and was his pillar of strength. Kapil also shared that it was because of the media that he got to know he was suffering from depression.

“So at that moment, you don’t feel that anything will change because all things seem negative at that time. Don’t know what kind of chemical gets released in your brain that doesn’t allow you to think positively. But my family gave me strength at the time, especially my wife, Ginni. She knew everything about what was happening in my life. No one else did,” shared the comedian.

He further added, “My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it... Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha ‘Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar’. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai mujhe”.

Kapil revealed that his wife motivated him to get back to work again. “Ginni stayed with me like a strong pillar. She is a big strength for me in my life. She told me that the public loves me and that I should go back to work. ‘Restart your show, you will feel good’,” he said.

In 2017, news of Kapil arriving late for shoots and cancelling shows was reported. There were also reports of him making celebrity guests such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn wait. In the same year, the actor had a public fallout with his co-star Sunil Grover. His show ratings started to dip and it then went off-air.

However, later the comedian made a comeback with Family Time With Kapil Sharma and then again started a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, backed by Salman Khan. The show again gained popularity but the host took a break to be with his family as his wife gave birth to their son Trishaan in February this year.

The Kapil Sharma Show is back again with a new season and has been garnering great rating and audiences love.