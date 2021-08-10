Kapil Sharma says Akshay Kumar took his ‘aashirwaad’ for Bell Bottom success, latter responds

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with a fresh season and superstar Akshay Kumar will be the first guest on the show. The actor will be promoting his film Bell Bottom which will release in theatres on August 19. Kapil has now teased the superstar with a picture from the show in which he can be seen bending down while the former is standing straight.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kapil wrote in Hindi, “Popular film star Mr Akshay Kumar captured taking aashirwaad (blessings) for his new film Bell Bottom.”

Check out the funny picture:

Akshay took to the comment section to roast Kapil and wrote in Hindi, “After taking the blessings Mr Akshay Kumar searches for Mr Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knees.”

Earlier, Kapil took to his Twitter to wish Akshay all the best for Bell Bottom to which the superstar had a hilarious response.

“Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji. congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani,” tweeted Kapil.

“Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon,” replied Akshay.

The Kapil Sharma Show is making a comeback. Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh will be part of the new season. The teaser of the show was also released earlier in which the cast revealed that they are all fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller Bell Bottom also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. It is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is set in 1984 - the year former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi was assassinated.