हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kapil Sharma stumps Kartik Aaryan, asks 'aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota?' WATCH

Kapil further asks the Dhamaka actor went, 'Aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota. Khaali promotion karne ke liye aap controversy create kar dete hai?'

Kapil Sharma stumps Kartik Aaryan, asks &#039;aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota?&#039; WATCH
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting his latest released Dhamaka. The actor was accompanied by his co-stars Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur. Ace comedian in his own style quizzed the guests with hilarious questions.

In the promos of the show, Kapil Sharma says, "I have noticed, a person is romantic when he isn't in a relationship. As soon as they start dating, then thrill comes along. For example, Kartik has done several romantic movies and suddenly, he's starring in a thriller like Dhamaka."

The Kapil asks Kartik, "Do we assume that you are confirming your relationship or have you learned how to hide it well?” to which the actor replied by singing a Baazigar song, 'Chupaana bhi nahi aata, batana bhi nahi aata.'

Kapil further asks the Dhamaka actor went, 'Aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota. Khaali promotion karne ke liye aap controversy create kar dete hai?' Hearing this, Kartik is left stumped and burts into laughter.  

Previously, Kartik has been linked to many of his co-stars but has never confirmed his relationship. Earlier he was rumoured to be dating Love Aaj Kal 2 actress Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-actor Nushrratt Bharuccha. 

Dhamaka is a thriller helmed by Ram Madhvani. It released on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanKapil SharmaDhamakaKartik Aaryan girlfriendThe Kapil Sharma ShowComedy show
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 48 written updates: Neha Bhasin creates ruckus, Rajiv Adatia refuses to help Tejasswi Prakash

Must Watch

PT17M54S

Zee Exclusive: This is how Kartik Aaryan stayed in a studio for days to shoot Dhamaka