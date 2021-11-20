Kapil Sharma stumps Kartik Aaryan, asks 'aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota?' WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show for promoting his latest released Dhamaka. The actor was accompanied by his co-stars Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur. Ace comedian in his own style quizzed the guests with hilarious questions.

In the promos of the show, Kapil Sharma says, "I have noticed, a person is romantic when he isn't in a relationship. As soon as they start dating, then thrill comes along. For example, Kartik has done several romantic movies and suddenly, he's starring in a thriller like Dhamaka."

The Kapil asks Kartik, "Do we assume that you are confirming your relationship or have you learned how to hide it well?” to which the actor replied by singing a Baazigar song, 'Chupaana bhi nahi aata, batana bhi nahi aata.'

Kapil further asks the Dhamaka actor went, 'Aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota. Khaali promotion karne ke liye aap controversy create kar dete hai?' Hearing this, Kartik is left stumped and burts into laughter.

Previously, Kartik has been linked to many of his co-stars but has never confirmed his relationship. Earlier he was rumoured to be dating Love Aaj Kal 2 actress Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-actor Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Dhamaka is a thriller helmed by Ram Madhvani. It released on Netflix on November 19, 2021.