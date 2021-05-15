Kapil Sharma's co-star Sumona Chakravarti reveals she's 'unemployed' and battling Endometriosis Stage 4 since 2011, shares emotional note!

New Delhi: Famous for playing an important part on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', actress Sumona Chakravarti is today a well-known celebrity. Ace comedian Kapil Sharma's co-star recently decided to share her personal ordeal with fans through social media.

Sumona Chakravarti in her long Instagram post revealed that she is 'unemployed' currently and battling Endometriosis since 2011. She wrote: Did a proper workout at home after ages....

Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege.

I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself.

That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty.

Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.

Something ive never shared before.

I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being.

The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me.

Today i worked out. Felt good.

Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold.

We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight.

We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred.

But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS.

N then we’ll sail through this storm as well.

P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it.

Much Love

#circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis

A few days back, Sumona's pictures from Andaman islands had flooded the internet. And fans went guessing about the mystery guy she posed with. However, turns out the guy is her friend Mohit Midha she met at Havelock Island by chance.

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audiences and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.