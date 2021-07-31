Karan Johar believes Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor would be a perfect match for Bigg Boss OTT!

New Delhi: While the makers of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss 15 are known for providing every season in its own unique way and so this year is no different.

After announcing that the reality show will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select and will be known as 'Bigg Boss OTT', the makers have now asked the producer to his perfect choice among his celebrity friends for the show.

Sharing his viewpoint, KJo said, “Two people who can get the Over The Top quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will be great fun to watch.”

He added, “I’m really looking forward to meeting all the contestants and making some life-long memories with them. Believe it or not! This season, Bigg Boss OTT will have lots of drama and will surely be Over the Top. I can tell!”

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

For the unversed, in the latest promo, the makers have revealed the first contestant of the show - singer Neha Bhasin!

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.