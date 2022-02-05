Karan Kundrra loves Umar Riaz more than me: Tejasswi Prakash on her FIRST Insta live after Bigg Boss 15

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 winner and the new Naagin Tejasswi Prakash has been extremely busy after she came out of the Bigg Boss house. It was only on Friday (Feb 4) that Tejasswi came on Instagram live for the first time post her Bigg Boss 15 win.

During the live session, many fans asked Tejasswi about her new show Naagin and of course, her relationship with Karan Kundrra. One fan even asked Tejasswi about her wedding with Karan.

Teja answered the question in her own cute and hilarious manner. She also joked about how Karan seems to love Umar Riaz more than her.

She said, "There are too many weddings happening. I am very shocked to see this. Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy got married. Karishma Tanna is getting married. I am very happy for these girls and extremely happy for Karishma. Coming back to my wedding plan, 'toh aapke Karan Kundrra has still not asked me shaadi ke liye and I think Umar se milne ke baad vo use hi shaadi ke liye propose karega."

Tejasswi also spoke about how she's been so busy that she hasn't had the time to text or call people. She said that she wanted to call Vidhi Pandya, the first contestant to get evicted from BB 15 but she didn't have her number.

The Naagin star also revealed that she and Karan haven't got a lot of time to spend together but Karan still makes time for her and tries to meet her everyday.