हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra loves Umar Riaz more than me: Tejasswi Prakash on her FIRST Insta live after Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up. Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra was the second runner up.

Karan Kundrra loves Umar Riaz more than me: Tejasswi Prakash on her FIRST Insta live after Bigg Boss 15
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 winner and the new Naagin Tejasswi Prakash has been extremely busy after she came out of the Bigg Boss house. It was only on Friday (Feb 4) that Tejasswi came on Instagram live for the first time post her Bigg Boss 15 win. 

During the live session, many fans asked Tejasswi about her new show Naagin and of course, her relationship with Karan Kundrra. One fan even asked Tejasswi about her wedding with Karan. 

Teja answered the question in her own cute and hilarious manner. She also joked about how Karan seems to love Umar Riaz more than her.

She said, "There are too many weddings happening. I am very shocked to see this. Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy got married. Karishma Tanna is getting married. I am very happy for these girls and extremely happy for Karishma. Coming back to my wedding plan, 'toh aapke Karan Kundrra has still not asked me shaadi ke liye and I think Umar se milne ke baad vo use hi shaadi ke liye propose karega."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shivixedits_

 

Tejasswi also spoke about how she's been so busy that she hasn't had the time to text or call people. She said that she wanted to call Vidhi Pandya, the first contestant to get evicted from BB 15 but she didn't have her number.

The Naagin star also revealed that she and Karan haven't got a lot of time to spend together but Karan still makes time for her and tries to meet her everyday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejasswi PrakashKaran Kundrraumar riazTejasswi Prakash liveBigg Boss 15
Next
Story

'India's Best Dancers' Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia leave Neha Bhasin speechless! - Watch

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking News: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator due to deteriorating health