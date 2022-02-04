Bromance is in the air! Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz reunite after Bigg Boss 15

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz recently had a heartwarming reunion after their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The two were known for their strong friendship and bromance in the reality show.

On Thursday, Karan had shared a video of himself, driving to Umar Riaz's residence. Karan was ecstatic seeing Umar after weeks and so was Umar who was evicted from the show after getting violent.

While Karan was seen wearing a white shirt, Umar Riaz looked handsome in a green T-shirt.

Take a look at their reunion:

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz shared a close bond on Bigg Boss 15. However, Umar did not have a great relationship with Karan's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. But Karan also tried to make them get along as he wanted to have a good relationship with both of them.

In a recent interview, Karan Kundrra had told ETimes about Tejasswi Prakash and her being his strength, “If she wasn't there, main give up kar ke nikal gaya hota. She didn't ruin my game, she was my strength there. I am happy about her victory, and I am proud of her. Tejasswi and I may not be perfect, but I guess we are perfect for each other”.

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up.