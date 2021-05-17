Karan Kundrra shares horrifying videos of Cyclone Tauktae from the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

New Delhi: Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' and has turned destructive in Maharashtra.

For the unversed, most of the film and TV sets of various studios are in the open and this time due to cyclone, most of them got completely destroyed. And the recent one to face the wrath is the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ set.

TV actor Karan Kundrra shared the scary videos in his Instagram stories.

In the video, the crew can be seen trying their best to wrap up the shooting and running for a safer place. All the set including the furniture and other belongings were completely destroyed in the cyclone.

According to the meteorological department, if heavy rainfall continues, then there will be water logging at several low-lying areas in the city. IMD has upgraded the warning to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next few hours. Gusty wind will continue and escalate up to 120kmph.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains, forcing the authorities to suspend airport and railway services.

The Cyclone Tauktae has not only affected the daily lives of common people but also has halted the shooting of many serials and web series.

All the celebrities have urged their fans to stay home and stay safe.