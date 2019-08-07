Karanvir Bohra remembers Sushma Swaraj: 'If it wasn't for her, I would've been impounded in Russia'

New Delhi: Remembering Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj after her death on Tuesday in New Delhi, television actor Karanvir Bohra tweeted about the incident when she helped him in Russia some months ago.

"Sushma Swaraj never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land," Karanvir wrote, adding that if it wasn't for her, he would have been impounded in Russia.

Mourning her death, the actor wrote, "Shocked to hear that Sushma Swaraj ji passed away. A woman who worked hard for the betterment of our country, she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushma ji, I would have been impounded)."

In January 2018, when the actor was detained at the Moscow airport for travelling with a damaged passport, Sushma Swaraj, the then External Affairs Minister, had helped him in getting a temporary passport and a visa for Russia.

After things got settled, he had tweeted to thank Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in and said, "I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow for helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa. Celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy for their help."

Sushma Swaraj died at the age of 67 at AIIMS, Delhi, on Tuesday night. Her last rites will be performed on Wednesday afternoon.