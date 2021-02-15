Karanvir Bohra shares glimpse of newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow, explains meaning of her name

NEW DELHI: Television actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child to the family in December 2020. On Valentine’s Day, Karanvir shared an adorable picture of his newborn daughter calling her his ‘new Valentine’ and revealed her name as well. In the black and white picture, Karanvir is seen cradling his youngest daughter in his arms while she rests her head on his shoulder. Out of all celebrity Valentine’s Day posts, this was surely the most 'touching and heartwarming'.

The couple has named their daughter Gia Vanessa Snow and Bohra explained the significance of her name in his Valentine’s Day post on Instagram. Gia means mother earth, Vanessa refers to Venus who is the god of love and Snow is what her sisters call her lovingly.

On his Instagram, Karanvir has often posted about the happiness and joy he gets from spending time with his daughters. He seems to be grateful for all the daddy duties coming his way. When Gia was born, Karanvir had shared a heartwarming video of him welcoming her home and introducing her to her sisters Vienna and Raya-Bella. In the caption, he wrote, "You can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins…I can’t believe that I’m a father of 3 girls….yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life… Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I’ll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. P.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels… My #alpha #chi & #omega (sic)"

The adorable couple Karanvir and Teejay got married in November 2006 at the Art Of Living ashram in Bangalore. It was almost love at first sight when they met for the first time in a church, Karanvir said in an interview. They have been married for 14 years and are going strong. They became parents to twin daughters in 2016 and were blessed with a third child in December 2020.