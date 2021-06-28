Karaoke and beaches! Jasmin Bhasin's birthday bash with beau Aly Goni in Goa is pure fun - See pics

New Delhi: TV actress Jasmin Bhasin celebrates her birthday on Monday (June 28) and will be turning 31 in Goa with her beau Aly Goni. The actress is best known for her roles in the shows 'Tashan-e-Ishq' and 'Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak' and has amassed a huge fan following from them.

Later, when she entered Bigg Boss 14, fans got a chance to witness the budding relationship between her and Aly Goni. The two were inseparable and won the hearts of millions of viewers with their long-standing romance. Now, the duo is in Goa celebrating Bhasin's 31st birthday.

Ever since the duo jetted off to Goa, they've been updating their fans with their scenic beach views, karoake sessions, and poolside fun.

Check out what the couple has been up to in Goa:

Check out her magnificent tropical-themed cake!

A fan account, jaslyteam2063 managed to get inside pictures of the birthday celebration as Jasmin cuts her cake, wearing a stunning off-shoulder pink dress.

Before the cake-cutting ceremony, the duo were seen enjoying karoake as Aly sang songs such as 'Kya hua tera vaada' and 'Tujhe kitna chahne lage hum'.

The lovebirds Jasmin and Aly began their romantic relationship during their time in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

They were best friends before the show but they saw a change in their dynamic on the show. The duo was often spotted discussing the possibility of love with each other and taking things forward.

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in a music video for the song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' sung by Vishal Mishra along with her beau Aly Goni, The video was released in April 27 and fans really enjoyed their collaboration.