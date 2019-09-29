close

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra reunited on the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance. Priyanka, whose upcoming film The Sky Is Pink is all set to release, went to the show to promote her film.

Kareena Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra relive their Don moment at Dance India Dance- Watch

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra reunited on the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance. Priyanka, whose upcoming film The Sky Is Pink is all set to release, went to the show to promote her film.

PeeCee graced the finale episode of Dance India Dance where Kareena is one of the judges. The divas had set the stage on fire with their scintillating performance on 'Aaj Ki Raat' from their film Don. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Watch as the beauties groove to the photo-tapping number:

The two actresses, who share a love-hate relationship, were last seen in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. They got along like a house on fire and got chatty about their 'common boyfriend', Shahid Kapoor. 

On the work front, PC's film The Sky Is Pink starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead role had already struck a chord with the international audience. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 11.

Bebo, on the other hand, will be seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar and Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. She will start prepping for Karan Johar's Takht.

