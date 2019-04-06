हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karishma Sharma to play aspiring actress

"Ragini MMS Returns" actress Karishma Sharma will play an aspiring actress in ALTBalajis upcoming show titled "Fixer".

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: "Ragini MMS Returns" actress Karishma Sharma will play an aspiring actress in ALTBalajis upcoming show titled "Fixer".

"Initially, I wasn`t sure about doing the show. But after reading the script and understanding my character, I was excited to be on board. My character is a small-town girl who goes to Mumbai to be an actress," Karishma said in a statement.

She was also part of ALTBalaji`s "Ragini MMS Returns" and "Hum - I am Because Of Us".

"I am once again happy to work with ALTBalaji. It`s like a home production to me, as my last few web series have been with them," said Karishma.

"Fixer" is a story that focuses on the life of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai`s movie mafia and industrialists, and soon becomes a fixer. 

