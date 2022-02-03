हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a vision in white in her Haldi ceremony pics; have you seen them?

TV actress Karishma Tanna looked majestic in a white outfit with a shimmery headgear on her Haldi ceremony.

Karishma Tanna is a vision in white in her Haldi ceremony pics; have you seen them?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV star Karishma Tanna is finally taking the leap with her beau Varun Bangera as they kickstart their pre-wedding festivities. The actress recently shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony on her Instagram account.

However, she kept it low profile with only solo pictures and no photos with beau Varun Bangera. Karishma was styled by designer Anaita Shroff and looked regal in an off-white traditional outfit. She had elaborate headgear as well which made her look royal much like a princess! 

Many fan accounts of Karishma's also shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony, take a look at them here:

 

For the unversed, Varun Bangera is a businessman and the duo has managed to keep their relationship hush-hush until this year.

Earlier, Karishma Tanna was dating actor Upen Patel and the two professed love for each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 7. The duo eventually parted ways with reasons best known to them.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the 2021 MX Player web series 'Bullets' co-starring Sunny Leone and before that in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Previously, she had also featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

Tags:
Karishma TannaVarun BangeraKarishma Tanna haldi picsKarishma Tanna wedding picsKarishma Tanna haldi ceremony
