Karishma Tanna opens up on unfair treatment to TV stars, says 'we work for longer hours than film actors'

New Delhi: The 'Sanju' actress Karishma Tanna recently opened up on the unfair treatment TV actors receive in comparison with film actors in a candid interview with an entertainment portal.

The 'Qayamat Ki Raat' actress told Pinkvilla that even though TV actors work for 13-14 hours and film actors work for 5-6 hours, the former are not shown any appreciation and this bothered her to a great extent.

She said, "TV actors have to work for 13-14 hours, whereas film actors 5-6 hours or 10 hours or whatever. They are taken more into consideration and preference. That thing bothers me."

Tanna also spoke about the fact that TV artists are kept confined to TV and that while film actors can make the jump from movies to TV easily, it's not the same for TV artists.

"TV artists are treated like TV artists. I don't like that. I do not like the fact that on TV film actors are judges and hosts and TV actors are contestants. I do not like that. Chance, respect, that treating of 12 hours, 14 hours, big vanity, small vanity, suite versus normal room in a hotel. All that bothers me," she added.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the 2021 MX Player web series 'Bullets' co-starring Sunny Leone and before that in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. Previously, she had also featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.