Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone asks son Asher 'who made you so beautiful', his response will melt your heart!

Bollywood actress and reality TV show 'Splitsvilla' host Sunny Leone shared a snippet of a heartwarming conversation between her and her son Asher on Instagram.

Sunny Leone asks son Asher 'who made you so beautiful', his response will melt your heart!
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share the heartwarming conversation she had with her son Asher before she left home for work.

The actress shared a picture of her son sitting amongst the bushes innocently looking to his side and penned down the conversation between him and her. She asked her son - "who made you so beautiful?" and he replied saying, "You did Mama...". 

The adorable response by her son left Sunny in tears before she had to leave for work and all she wanted to do was have a few more minutes of snuggle time with him. 

Have a look at her cute post

Sunny Leone

The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 erotic thriller 'Jism 2' and went on to star in several Bollywood films such as 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Tera Intezaar'.

On the work front, the popular model-actress is busy with her upcoming film 'Shero.' The actress keeps on sharing her behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the movie which is being shot in Kerala. Before that, Sunny just wrapped up shooting for Vikram Bhatt's 'Anamika'.

She will also be next seen in 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon' directed by Ramesh Thete, co-starring Arjun Rampal.

