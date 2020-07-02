'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star Parth Samthaan had 'moments of depression, sadness' during lockdown

New Delhi: TV star Parth Samthaan, who headlines 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' along with Erica Fernandes, recently opened up about battling depression during lockdown. In an Instagram post, Parth said he had "moments of depression and sadness", but he "ready to face the world again". He also posted a thank you note for his loved one, friends and fans for making him a positive person.

"Yes, there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world again," read Parth's caption for the post.

Meanwhile, the note which he wrote, reads, "I am grateful and thankful to all my loved ones, my friends, fans and all those people who have helped and influenced me to become a better and positive person. Thank you so much."

Take a look at Parth's post here:

Team 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has already resumed shooting for the show after three months in line with government directives.

Sharing a few photos from the sets as Anurag Basu from 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Parth wrote, "Back to Shoot after 3 months. Back to normalcy."

New episodes of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' will air from July 13.