Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration: Amitabh Bachchan to ask second question tonight!

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) season 13 is about to kickstart soon and the makers have already begun the registration process. As the country is braving the second deadly wave of coronavirus, no new shoots are underway and watching your favourite show at home might sound like the only feasible plan right now.

The news of KBC 13 registration open was shared by the channel with a new teaser and fans are delighted as they love watching the towering personality of Big B comforting the contestants with his pep talk while sharing trivia.

The registration process for KBC season 13 started on Monday and the first question for registering on the show was asked on May 10, 2021.

To commemorate whose birth anniversary did the Government of India declare 23 January as “Parakram Diwas”?

A) Shaheed Bhagat Singh B) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

C) Chandrashekhar Azar D) Mangal Pandey

The post shared by the channel telecasting the show. All the interested participants are required to send in their answers before 9 PM on Tuesday (May 11).

Similarly, the second question will be asked tonight at 9 PM. Amitabh Bachchan informed viewers about it on social media.

The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is "Koshish", to fulfil one’s dreams by taking all the first step that counts the most.

The selection process is completely digital and users can make use of the SonyLIV app.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was the first telecast in India back in 2000 and has been running successfully for over two decades on television.