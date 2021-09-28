हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Tax inspector leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless, asks, 'Did u pay the GST'?

Sandhya Makhija, a tax inspector from Gujarat, sat on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She left the host surprised when she asked him if he had been filings his taxes honestly.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Tax inspector leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless, asks, &#039;Did u pay the GST&#039;?
File Photo

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' was caught off-guard by a contestant who asked him if he was honest in his tax dealings.  

Sandhya Makhija, a tax inspector from Gujarat, sat on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She left the host surprised when she asked him if he had been filings his taxes honestly. Sandhya, who is employed in the GST department, mentioned on the show that her job is to keep a tab on people who try to save taxes by improper means.

While explaining her job to the megastar, she said that she weeds out bad people who evade paying taxes and impose penalties on them. When Amitabh asks her to explain the role of a tax inspector, she says that she "is responsible for helping good people by easing things out for them and monitoring those who possess black money." 

Amitabh says, "So you convert the bad people into good people? And if people don't pay GST on time, they're fined for it, aren't they?" Sandhya says, "Such people are imposed fines upto Rs 10,000."

She then leaves the host surprised by asking, "Sir, do you pay your GST?"

Amitabh, who was left speechless with the question, replies, "“Devi ji, agar humne na bhara hota na, toh humko yahan baithne nahi dete. Pakad ke le jaate aap jaise log humko, band kar dete (Madam, if I hadn't paid my taxes, they wouldn't have let me work. They would've caught me and put behind the bars)."

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his witty remarks on the show and keeps his fans entertained too at the same time. 

After playing the KBC game, Sandhya lost at the Rs 40,000 question and could take home only Rs 10,000.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kaun Banega CrorepatiKBC 13Amitabh BachchanGSTKBC
Next
Story

EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani will NOT be a part of Bigg Boss 15!

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Solar-powered vehicle prepares for European road trip