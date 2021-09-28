Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Tax inspector leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless, asks, 'Did u pay the GST'?

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' was caught off-guard by a contestant who asked him if he was honest in his tax dealings.

Sandhya Makhija, a tax inspector from Gujarat, sat on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She left the host surprised when she asked him if he had been filings his taxes honestly. Sandhya, who is employed in the GST department, mentioned on the show that her job is to keep a tab on people who try to save taxes by improper means.

While explaining her job to the megastar, she said that she weeds out bad people who evade paying taxes and impose penalties on them. When Amitabh asks her to explain the role of a tax inspector, she says that she "is responsible for helping good people by easing things out for them and monitoring those who possess black money."

Amitabh says, "So you convert the bad people into good people? And if people don't pay GST on time, they're fined for it, aren't they?" Sandhya says, "Such people are imposed fines upto Rs 10,000."

She then leaves the host surprised by asking, "Sir, do you pay your GST?"

Amitabh, who was left speechless with the question, replies, "“Devi ji, agar humne na bhara hota na, toh humko yahan baithne nahi dete. Pakad ke le jaate aap jaise log humko, band kar dete (Madam, if I hadn't paid my taxes, they wouldn't have let me work. They would've caught me and put behind the bars)."

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his witty remarks on the show and keeps his fans entertained too at the same time.

After playing the KBC game, Sandhya lost at the Rs 40,000 question and could take home only Rs 10,000.