Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Where, when to watch Amitabh Bachchan hosted show

New Delhi: The quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to hit television screens on Monday (August 23) with its 13th season and fans cannot wait to watch the iconic Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show. Since its inception, the show has been famous for its highly informative, entertaining and gripping content and has topped the popularity charts since the year 2000.

Where to watch KBC 13

The most viewed quiz show will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

When will KBC 13 air?

It will premier on Monday (August 23) at 9 pm. The show will air from Monday-Friday at 9 pm.

Amitabh Bachchan in hot seat

In the premiere episode, Big B will be on the hot seat answering questions asked by the producer of the show Siddhartha Basu. Yes, you heard that right.

According to an IANS report, Basu will be asking Amitabh 6 questions about the show itself in a rapid-fire round. He will be speaking about the 21-year journey of the show which aired in 2000.

To give perspective on how old the show is, he revealed that Indian cricketer Vira Kohli was only 12 years old and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was 3 years old.

The duo will always look back on the show and recall unheard details on the show. IANS reported that Big B will also reveal that he was taken to the sets of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' (the show Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on) to understand the crux of the show.

On the audience front, there will be a live audience for the 13th season, unlike last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. However, the audience will have to adhere to COVID protocol to ensure safety.

Since its inception in 2000, the show has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan barring the 2007 season when Shah Rukh Khan took over for one season.

(With IANS inputs)