हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 opens on August 23, audience poll to return

The 13th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'  hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan is starting on August 23.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 opens on August 23, audience poll to return

Mumbai: The 13th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan is set to start from August 23 with certain changes this time from the last season.

The 'Audience Poll' lifeline is making a comeback this season.

With the studio audience being reinstated, the entire vibe of the show has been raised a few notches higher. The other three lifelines include 50:50 (wherein 2 incorrect answers will get deleted from the four options), Ask The Expert (wherein the contestant can seek help from one distinguished professional) and Flip The Question (wherein the contestant will get an opportunity to change the question altogether and choose a topic for the replacement question).

Amitabh talks about the same and says: "It's the 21st year of my association with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and I can never get enough of this show. It was probably for the first time, last season, that the studio audience wasn't a part of the show and we saw a major change in the lifelines as well. I, for one, truly missed them and their energy...it's infectious!"

He adds, "I am happy that the studio audience is back this season with a newfound vigour and so is the lifeline Audience Poll. It's an enriching experience for me, each year, to be surrounded by contestants from all walks of life and I look forward to engaging and fulfilling game play."

The 13th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is starting from August 23 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kaun Banega CrorepatiKaun Banega Crorepati season 13Kaun Banega Crorepati 13KBC 13Amitabh BachchanSony TV
Next
Story

Rubina Dilaik recreates viral Instagram Zuzi trend and it is hilarious - Watch video

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra's joins in after Deepika Padukone's resign!