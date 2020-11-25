KBC 12 crorepati Anupa Das quit the game on this cricket question worth Rs 7 crore. Do you have an answer to it?

New Delhi: The popular quiz game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12', hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, got its third crorepati in Anupa Das. On Wednesday's episode of 'KBC 12' Anupa was declared the winner of the show, the third woman to have won the Rs 1 crore prize money.

Anupa Das hails from Chhattisgarh's Bastar district and is a teacher by profession. She said that she will use the money for her mother's cancer treatment.

Anupa's calm and composed demeanour, her knowledge helped her win the Rs 1 crore bounty. Host Amitabh Bachchan also heaped praises on her for playing the game brilliantly. However, she could not win the Rs 7 crore jackpot. Interestingly, she knew the answer, but wasn't sure of it, and hence, she decided to quit the game after winning Rs 1 crore.

Here's the Rs 7 crore question which Anupa Das was asked by Amitabh Bachchan. Can you answer it?

Q) In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawalla and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?

A) Kenya B) UAE C) Canada D) Iran

Answer: UAE

Also, do you know the answer to the Rs 1 crore question? Try it, folks!

Q) Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on November 18, 1962, at Rezang La in Ladakh?

A) Major Dhan Singh Thapa B) Lt Col Addeshir Tarapore C) Subedar Joginder Singh D) Major Shaitan Singh

Answer: Major Shaitan Singh