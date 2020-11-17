KBC 12: IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg becomes second crorepati of this season - Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question?

New Delhi: The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 just proved lucky for yet another crorepati - a second time and that too a woman! IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg became the second crorepati of this season after Nazia Nasim won Rs 1 crore a few days back.

The 30-year-old Mohita Sharma Garg hails from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. Currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bari Brahmana (Samba), she handles the law and order of a subdivision of the district. She has two police stations under her supervision namely Bari Brahmana and PurMandal.

After answering a volley of questions thrown at her by the megastar host Amitabh Bachchan, Mohita got heaps of praises for handling the pressure with ease. She had three of her lifelines intact till Rs 25 lakh question popped.

Here's the Rs 1 crore worth question which she answered with the help of expert advice:

Q. Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?

A. HMX B. RDX C. TNT D. PETN

The correct answer for this is B. RDX.

She became a crorepati and thanked her husband, in-laws and parents for supporting her in this journey.

Mohita Sharma is married to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rushal Garg. He also belongs to the J&K cadre. She played the game with utmost determination and dedication.

Mighty impressed by her amazing game, host Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the winner!