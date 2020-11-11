KBC 12: Nazia Nasim is the first crorepati of this season. Can you answer the questions she was asked?

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' got its first crorepati in Nazia Nasim, a Delhi resident. Nazia is a communication professional, who hails from Ranchi. She played the gameshow extremely well and her focus and determination won over everybody, including Big B.

Without losing a lifeline, Nazia initially managed to win Rs 6,40,000 and soon reached the Rs 1 crore question, which made her create history this season. It's not always that Amitabh Bachchan gets to ask the Rs 1 crore question, but Wednesday's episode was different.

Nazia Nasim started her game on Tuesday and continued the following day as a roll-over contestant. Till the Rs 25 lakh question, she had lost just one lifeline.

Now, without wasting much time, let's take you through the questions she aced during the episode. But, first the 1 crore and Rs 7 crore questions:

Who is the first woman and also former astronaut to reach the deepest point of the oceans, Mariana Trench?

A) Sally Ride B) Valentina Tereshkova C) Svetlana Savitskaya D) Kathryn D Sullivan

Answer - Kathryn D Sullivan

Nazia, however, chose to flip the question and used her last lifeline as she was not sure about it.

Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playblack singer?

A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta D) Kirron Kher

Answer - Roopa Ganguly

Without any help, Nazia won Rs 1 crore.

Later, in the last question - worth Rs 7 crore - she decided to quit the show.

The question she was asked was: Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of a Azad Hind government?

A) Cathay Cinema Hall B) Fort Canning Park C) National University of Singapore D) National Gallery Singapore

Answer - Cathay Cinema Hall

Meanwhile, these are the other questions Nazia Nasim was asked:

Q) The 2020 film 'Gul Makai' is a biopic on which of these personalities

Malala Yousafzai

Q) Which of the following dynasties did the Kanva dynasty overthrow to come to power around 73 BCE in Magadha?

Shunga Dynasty

Q) The trophy which is awarded to the winners of the women's singles at the Australian Open is named after which legendary tennis star?

Daphne Akhurst

Q) Who became the first Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University in 1920?

Sultan Jahan Begum