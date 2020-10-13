हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

KBC 12: We bet you didn't know this story behind Amitabh Bachchan's name

On Monday's episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12', Amitabh Bachchan revealed how he was almost named Inquilab.

KBC 12: We bet you didn&#039;t know this story behind Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s name
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Folks, did you know megastar Amitabh Bachchan was almost named Inquilab when he was born in 1942? Well, we'll tell you the story behind his name. On Monday's episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12', Big B shared the interesting story of how Inquilab became Amitabh Bachchan!

The megastar said that when his mother Teji Bachchan was expecting him and was eight-months pregnant, she took part in a procession for India's Independence struggle in Allahabad, wherein people raised 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans. Upon not finding Teji Bachchan in the house, Big B's father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and other family members got furious and brought her back home. And, it was then, that someone from the group suggested that if Teji Bachchan delivers a boy, the couple should name him Inquilab.

However, later, legendary poet Sumitranandan Pant named him Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on October 11. He is currently busy with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12'. 

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B has 'Jhund', 'Chehre', 'Brahmastra' and an untitled project with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the pipeline.  

Amitabh Bachchan
