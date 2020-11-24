KBC 12: What Amitabh Bachchan told Anupa Das, third crorepati of season, about her game - Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' contestant Anupa Das, who is all set to become the third crorepati of the season. A promo on Instagram, shared by the channel on which 'KBC 12' airs, shows Big B telling Anupa about how well she played the game.

"Ye koi saadharan khel nahi tha aapka, adhbhut khel tha ye," he told Anupa Das. She will be the third woman and also the third contestant to win Rs 1 crore, but the question is will she hit the 7 crore jackpot?

Anupa Das hails from Chattisgarh's Bastar district and is a teacher by profession. She tells Amitabh Bachchan that it took her 20 years to come on the show and sit opposite the megastar on the hot seat. Anupa also revealed that she will use the prize money for her mother's treatment as she is a cancer patient.

Watch the promos here:

If Anupa Das wins Rs 7 crore, she will be the first contestant to take home the prize money. Before her Nazia Nasim, a communication professional, and IPS officer Mohita Sharma, won Rs 1 crore each on 'KBC 12'.

Live TV

The episode will air on November 25.