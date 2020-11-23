KBC 12: After Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma, Anupa Das is season's third crorepati - Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' has got its third crorepati in the third consecutive week. Isn't it exciting? This time, Anupa Das will be declared the crorepati of the season. She will be the third woman to win Rs 1 crore after Nazia Nasim, a communication professional and IPS officer Mohita Sharma.

A promo of Anupa, sitting on the hot seat opposite Big B, has been shared on social media by the channel on which 'KBC 12' airs. Anupa hails from Chhattisgarh's Bastar. She shared with Amitabh Bachchan that she will use the prize money to treat her mother, who is a cancer patient.

The now-viral video shows an elated Amitabh Bachchan making the announcement that Anupa Das has won Rs 1 crore and is the third woman to have won the prize money. She proceeds to the question worth Rs 7 crore next. But will she be able to win Rs 7 crore?

Watch the promo here:

If Anupa Das wins Rs 7 crore, she will be the first contestant to take home the prize money. Nazia Nasim and Mohita Sharma had won Rs 1 crore.

Live TV

The episode will air on November 25.